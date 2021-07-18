-
The Campton Elementary School provided shelter last night for 35 plus residents evacuated from the Six Flags Mobile Home Park and the Beebe River area.…
In light of the recent hurricanes slamming the Gulf Coast and Southeastern United States, The Exchange spoke with Perry Plummer, Director of Homeland…
Hurricane Harvey slammed the Gulf Coast last week, and it got us thinking: How ready is New Hampshire for major storms, hurricanes, and floods?Perry…
Flooding, Storm Damage Estimated In Excess Of $11.5MNew Hampshire authorities say initial damage assessments from last weekend's storms and flooding are in excess of $11.5 million.Perry Plummer, state…
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Carroll, Sullivan, Grafton, Belknap, and Merrimack Counties.It has also issued a…
Too often, says civil engineer Fred McNeill, it takes a disaster – sinkholes swallowing cars or dam bursts flooding communities -- to get the attention of…
A continuation of our series on New Hampshire infrastructure: wastewater and dam structures are old, crumbling, and vulnerable to severe weather. Intense…
A new report from the Coastal Risk and Hazards Commission warns the region's cities and towns to prepare for a future with higher sea-levels and heavier…
A new book by Stephen Long describes how this giant storm transformed the New England landscape and seared itself into the memory of its people. We’ll…
A coalition of New Hampshire businesses has released a report urging other local companies to take action on climate change. The group is looking to…