-
Despite a pandemic, half of New Hampshire residents are buying food from local farms a few times a month, according to a new study released by researchers…
-
Almost all of the state's farmers markets intend to open this year, with new precautions to address COVID-19.The Concord Farmers Market opens for the…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food wants to create a new label for New Hampshire milk to help keep local dairies…
-
Cruise along just about any back road in New Hampshire and you’re likely to come across an old wooden barn. The state is home to more than 15,000 of them,…
-
Doctors Without Borders provides emergency medical aid to people the world over, and is funded almost entirely by individuals. So, why did they turn down…
-
Recently the Something Wild team went for a hike. One thing to bear in mind when walking with knowledgeable biologists like Chris and Dave, is that hikes…
-
There’s a crisis facing New Hampshire’s dairy industry.Nineteen of the state’s 120 wholesale dairy farms have closed this year.Now, there’s growing…
-
New Hampshire dairy farmers say low milk prices and ongoing drought conditions have contributed to the state losing 16 percent of those farms over the…
-
After many years of debate, the federal Food Safety Modernization Act is finally coming to local farms and producers. The goal is to reduce outbreaks of…