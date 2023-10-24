New relief fund available for New Hampshire farmers

Applications are now open for a new farmer relief fund started by the New Hampshire branch of the Northeast Organic Farming Association.

It’s been a tough year for many local farmers, with intense rains over the summer, and two deep frosts in February and May that wiped out apple and peach crops.

Climate change is driving more difficult conditions for growers, with increasing risks of extreme heat and more intense storms, bringing heavier rainfall.

The new relief fund is meant to provide help for farmers affected by the freezing and flooding events that have caused crop loss and other challenges for farmers.

NOFA-NH has raised about $30,000, and they say they’re hoping to continue the relief fund in the coming years.

The organization said farms are not required to be certified organic to receive help, but they must be a NOFA-NH member to apply.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 5. A link to the application can be found here.