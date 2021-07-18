-
Amtrak is bringing back a 1950s-era domed railcar that offers panoramic views for riders of a New England train.The Downeaster train will begin four daily…
-
Officials say Amtrak's Downeaster passenger train crashed into a car whose driver followed GPS directions onto train tracks in East Kingston.East Kingston…
-
Amtrak officials say the Downeaster train line has improved its reliability this year, following delays and other issues in 2015. The Northern New England…
-
Officials with Amtrak's Downeaster rail service say work is nearly complete on a maintenance project that's led to delays, cancelations and dips in…
-
Downeaster Train Service Prepares For Spring Maintenance WorkAmtrak's Downeaster service says passengers should expect some delays and cancelations this week as the rail service begins spring maintenance.Crews are…
-
This week officials with Amtrak’s Downeaster marked ten years in service.The train line between Portland, Maine and Boston includes several stops in New…