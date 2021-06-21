Brady CarlsonReporter and Host, Weekend Edition
Brady Carlson’s latest role at NHPR is actually two roles: reporting for NHPR’s news team, while also hosting Weekend Edition on Saturdays and Sundays.
It’s the latest stop on an NHPR career that has included a little bit of everything since he joined the station in 2005. As NHPR’s webmaster, he led NHPR.org's expansion into an Edward R. Murrow award-winning platform for online discussions and multimedia content, and he launched many of NHPR’s Facebook pages and Twitter feeds, as well as the station's Public Insight Network.
While serving as All Things Considered host for four years, he interviewed presidential hopefuls, authors, state lawmakers and other notable Granite Staters, while helping to add weekly segments such as Foodstuffs, Granite Geek and New England Snapshot. He’s guest hosted The Exchange, served as a frequent guest on Word of Mouth and helped to anchor NHPR’s election and primary night coverage.
Brady's first book, a tour of the gravesites of the U.S. presidents, was published in February 2016.
Brady holds a Master’s Degree in Visual and Media Arts from Emerson College in Boston and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Science from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois. He and his wife, Sonya, live in Concord with their three children, Owen, Wyatt and Georgia.
-
Thousands Take Part In SNHU CommencementSouthern New Hampshire University has just concluded two days of commencement ceremonies. The school held graduation events this weekend at the Verizon…
-
Maple Syrup Survey Looks To Gauge This Year's CropThe US Department of Agriculture is asking maple producers to weigh in on this year's syrup crop. The 2016 Maple Syrup Survey runs through May 15th.It…
-
Belknap County Nursing Home Employees Vote Down Labor DealBelknap County Nursing Home employees have voted down a proposed labor agreement.Chapter president Tanya Phillips says the proposal from the Belknap…
-
Slight Dip In New Hampshire's Union Participation RateThe number of people who are members of unions in New Hampshire has fallen over the past year. New data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows…
-
Seabrook Woman Faces Sentenced In Social Security Fraud CaseA Seabrook woman has been sentenced to three years probation and six months of home confinement after pleading guilty to Social Security fraud. Beverly…
-
Acting Head Of HHS To Meet With State Employees AssociationThe acting head of the Department of Health and Human Services is set to meet with state workers this week.The State Employees Association says Jeffrey…
-
Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday, New England Is Hitting The RoadWith gas prices just north of $2 a gallon, and no freak holiday snowstorm in sight like last year, about 1.8 million New Englanders are hitting the road…
-
New Hampshire's Catholic Bishop Calls For 'Generous Response' To Syrian RefugeesNew Hampshire's Catholic bishop says the state can resettle refugees while keeping residents safe from potential terrorists. <>In a statement Friday,…
-
James Foley's Family 'Grateful' For U.S. Review Of Hostage PoliciesThe parents of slain journalist James Foley say they’re grateful for a recent White House review of U.S. hostage policies.In a statement last week, John…
-
Mosquito Season Brings Concerns About EEE, West NileNew Hampshire health officials are preparing for mosquito season.Mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are far…