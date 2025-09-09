Exeter renews push to upgrade Amtrak train station

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Exeter town officials are looking to renew a push to invest in improvements to the Exeter train station at 60 Lincoln St., which has been described as “far and away the barest” on Amtrak’s Downeaster line .

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Exeter station along the Amtrak Downeaster train route from Boston to Brunswick, Maine. The passenger train stops in Exeter, Durham, and Dover in New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file)

"It's a shame, and I've been saying it for years now, when it comes to available amenities and comfort in comparison to all of the other Downeaster stops, Exeter isn't at the bottom of the list, we are the bottom of the list,” said Darren Winham, Exeter’s economic development director. “There's no bathrooms, buildings or even a wind break for when it's freezing out.”

The Amtrak Downeaster connects Boston with Brunswick, Maine, with three stops in New Hampshire: Dover, Durham and Exeter. It is managed by the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority , a Maine state agency.

"NNEPRA is fully supportive of Exeter’s efforts to improve station facilities," said Patricia Quinn, the Rail Authority's executive director. "We are working with Exeter to help fund some repairs and maintenance items at the current platform."

