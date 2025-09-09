© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Exeter renews push to upgrade Amtrak train station

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Brandon Ng - Seacoast Online
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT
An Amtrak Downeaster passenger train arrives at the train station in Exeter, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
An Amtrak Downeaster passenger train arrives at the train station in Exeter, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file photo)

Amtrak Downeaster passenger trains run from Boston to Brunswick, Maine, with New Hampshire stops in Exeter, Durham, and Dover.

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Exeter town officials are looking to renew a push to invest in improvements to the Exeter train station at 60 Lincoln St., which has been described as “far and away the barest” on Amtrak’s Downeaster line.

"It's a shame, and I've been saying it for years now, when it comes to available amenities and comfort in comparison to all of the other Downeaster stops, Exeter isn't at the bottom of the list, we are the bottom of the list,” said Darren Winham, Exeter’s economic development director. “There's no bathrooms, buildings or even a wind break for when it's freezing out.”

The Amtrak Downeaster connects Boston with Brunswick, Maine, with three stops in New Hampshire: Dover, Durham and Exeter. It is managed by the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, a Maine state agency.

"NNEPRA is fully supportive of Exeter’s efforts to improve station facilities," said Patricia Quinn, the Rail Authority's executive director. "We are working with Exeter to help fund some repairs and maintenance items at the current platform."

Read more at SeacoastOnline.

