Coronavirus Coverage - Reopening NH

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, we take stock of this moment in the pandemic, and get the latest on vaccine distribution efforts. We look at some of the…
Sununu Says Vaccination Rate Is Why He Dropped Mask Mandate; Says There's No Systemic Racism In N.H.Gov. Sununu is lifting nearly all statewide limits on businesses and public activities related to the pandemic within the next few weeks.The statewide…
Gov. Chris Sununu is ordering all New Hampshire schools to fully reopen, five days a week, by April 19. School leaders were caught off guard by this…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del martes 25 de agosto. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del viernes 21 de agosto. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, están las noticias del jueves 6 de Agosto.Las pueden leer o escuchar en el audio.Una nota: lo siguiente es el guion que utilizamos para…
This past weekend the Hatbox Theatre in Concord became one of the first theaters in the state to begin offering live indoor shows, almost a month after…
A continuación, están las noticias del viernes 17 de Julio.Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el siguiente audio o las pueden leer aquí.Una nota: Lo…
Hoy, lunes 13 de julio, te contamos: Esta semana los distritos escolares recibirán la guía oficial del gobernador sobre cómo reactivar las escuelas. Un…
N.H. Day Camps Can Open This Week, But Many Towns Are WaitingNew Hampshire’s day camps are allowed to open today, but some won’t be bringing kids back until later in the season.Rus Wilson, Portsmouth’s recreation…