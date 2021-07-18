Coronavirus Coverage - Child Care

-
Summer school is underway in New Hampshire, and many districts say interest in their programs has never been higher. This year, hundreds of kids are…
-
Sherry Pratt of Belmont plans to open her own childcare center after a pandemic spent taking care of her infant granddaughter and teenage daughter. And…
-
We talk about what you need to know about the importance and safety of the COVID-10 vaccine in children, and the status and process of vaccination…
-
Millions of women have left the workforce during the pandemic as schools stopped in-person learning. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says the recovery hinges on women returning to work.
-
NPR's Audie Cornish talks with pediatricians Nia Heard-Garris of Northwestern University and Jose Romero, Arkansas secretary of health, about what's safe and not safe to do with unvaccinated children.
-
The monthly checks would mark a big shift in the federal government's approach to child poverty. One study estimates they could cut the number of poor children by half.
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del viernes 20 de noviembre.Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
-
As parts of New Hampshire’s economy begin returning to something like business as usual, one key piece of the puzzle has been child care: will parents be…
-
For children, the distress shows itself in difficult moods, stomachaches or even regression to behaviors from earlier childhood. Here are seven ideas to help anxious kids feel better.
-
As of today, two-thirds of New Hampshire’s child care centers have been designated as emergency child care programs.This designation is required for…