-
NHTI To Lay Off 10 Full-Time EmployeesTen full-time employees at NHTI - Concord’s Community College will be laid off next month.The Union Leader reports the layoffs are in response to a $1.2…
-
While many still see commuity colleges as technical and vocational training schools, on these campuses in New Hamphsire, there's a robust conversation now…
-
The University of New Hampshire and the state's community college system have signed an agreement that will help transfer students interested in studying…
-
Students applying to community colleges in New Hampshire will no longer have to pay an application fee.The Community College System of N.H. says it is…
-
The Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal receives mixed response in the Granite State. Community college officials are grilled by New Hampshire lawmakers…
-
Earlier this summer, a performance audit carried out by state regulators identified 29 areas of concern in how the Community College System of New…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers are holding a public hearing to discuss a recent audit of the state's community college system that highlighted numerous concerns…
-
A new audit of the state’s Community College system found dozens of areas in need of improvement.The audit, from the state’s Legislative Budget Assistant,…
-
Among the dozens of agencies and groups watching the state budget process this spring are the two organizations representing public higher education in…
-
The Community College System of New Hampshire says it has recovered most of the $130,000 it lost in a wire fraud incident last month. CCSNH is still out…