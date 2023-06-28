NH community colleges will keep tuition fees flat

For the fifth year in a row, the Community College System of New Hampshire says it will freeze tuition, with no additional increases to the cost of attendance.

For in-state students and online courses, the full-time cost of enrollment for a year at one of the state’s community colleges is $6,450, or $215 per credit hour, according to the community college system website. A spokesperson for the community college system said the last time tuition rates were raised was in 2018.

The community college system says the move comes after Gov. Chris Sununu signed the latest state budget, which included the funding the system needed to keep tuition costs flat.

About 20,000 students are enrolled in the community colleges per year, according the system.

The state's community colleges are also expanding access to courses for high school students, according to the college systems spokesperson. Additionally, they plan to offer additional financial assistance for students through the “Promise Program,” which will be finalized later this year.