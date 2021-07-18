-
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 28 de mayo y una conversación con una corredora de bienes raíces. También puedes escuchar las noticias y la…
A Dartmouth study has modeled for the first time that renewable energy upgrades will make the nation's power grid more resilient.Researchers modeled a…
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut. Climate activists want the state to reject a proposed...
President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal seeks to help reach the administration's ambitious clean energy goals for the U.S. over the...
Responders have put out at least two small brush fires in New Hampshire this week amid dry conditions and high winds.One was in Cornish, near homes on…
A bill that would require New Hampshire to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 got a first hearing in a state legislative committee Friday,…
Plymouth State University is launching a bachelor's degree program in climate studies. They say it's the only such program in New Hampshire, and one of…
Severe storms. Heat waves. Rising seas. New England is already seeing the impacts of climate change, and scientists project they will become more severe…
A judge heard impassioned testimony Thursday from 20 climate change activists who were arrested for trespassing at New Hampshire’s coal-fired power plant…
Portsmouth is the first community in the state to ban some single-use plastics as of Thursday, but the city’s new rules won’t be fully enforced just…