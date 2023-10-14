© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Do airports dream of electric planes?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published October 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
small plane in the blue sky
Eviation
The Alice, the “world’s first all electric passenger plane,” on its test flight.

Flying is a mess. Underserved airports, a global pilot shortage, and incessant extra fees. . . not to mention, of course, the emissions.

But, in 2022, an aviation start-up debuted “the world’s first all-electric passenger plane.” They say that electric flight can help address not only emissions, but also entrenched problems in the entire aviation system. Can it?

Featuring Noah Karberg, Lynnette Dray, Dan Wolf, and Greg Davis, with appearances by Jim Goddard, Scott Genthner, Joe Urbanski, and Bill Guinee.

The hangar floor at Cape Air’s HQ in Hyannis, Massachusetts.
1 of 6  — IMG_1257.jpg
Justine Paradis
A framed drawing by Jim Goddard’s daughter, framed on his wall. “It's one of my most favorite pieces of art ever,” he said.
2 of 6  — IMG_1255.jpg
Justine Paradis
Jim Goddard, senior VP of fleet planning and technical operations for Cape Air, poses in front of a Cessna 402.
3 of 6  — IMG_1283.jpg
Justine Paradis
A damaged spar. “It came in contact [with] something on the ground,” said Goddard.
4 of 6  — IMG_1270.jpg
Justine Paradis
A rebuild of the airplane wing involved in the “ground incident.”
5 of 6  — IMG_1267.jpg
Justine Paradis
Technicians Joe Urbanski and Scott Genthner working on an engine change. With an electric engines, maintenance like this would be far less frequent.
6 of 6  — IMG_1278.jpg
Justine Paradis

Outside/In is made possible with listener support.

LINKS

Why do airlines try to sell you credit cards? Because “airlines are just banks now.” (The Atlantic)

Experts told us that on the whole, the aviation system is quite safe… but it might be more complicated. (New York Times) 

CREDITS

Outside/In host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Justine Paradis

Edited by Taylor Quimby

Our team also includes Felix Poon.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie.

Music by bomull, Bill Vortex, Guustavv, Xavy Rusan, Bonkers Beat Club, Nul Tiel Records, Adelyn Paik, Shiruky, Uncle Bibby, Scott Gratton, and Blue Dot Sessions.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.

Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
Outside/In
