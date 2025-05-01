© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Watch the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit, presented by NHPR and NHPBS

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT
The 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Here, Dr. Jola Ajibade, an expert in environmental and human geography, is delivering the keynote speech.
NHPBS / NHPR
The 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit is being held at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The third annual By Degrees Climate Summit was held Friday at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

A video livestream of the summit's keynote speaker from our partner, New Hampshire PBS, is posted here.

The 3rd Annual By Degrees Climate Summit is May 2 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
By Degrees
The 3rd Annual By Degrees Climate Summit was held May 2 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Meet the sponsors of the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections

An earlier report on this event follows below here.

Event details

Dr. Jola Ajibade, an expert in environmental and human geography, is the keynote speaker.

A panel of experts will discuss “What it means to be healthy in a climate-changed world,” at 1:30 p.m. (Meet the panelists.)

After a short break, breakout sessions will follow at 2:45 p.m. Those include:

  • Community Building & Mutual Aid: Join Wendy Rice from Burlington, Vermont, as she shares her experiences organizing disaster response during the 2023 floods. Learn how mutual aid can be a lifeline during times of crisis and how to build networks of support in your own community. Participants will explore the principles of mutual aid, learn about successful models, and develop practical skills for organizing, sustaining, and scaling networks that meet local needs.
  • Participatory Science for Clean Water: Dive into the importance of protecting New England’s waterways in the face of a changing climate. Lisa Wise and Amanda McQuaid from the UNH Cooperative Extension will share how you can prepare for climate impacts and take action to protect clean water.
  • Trail Smarts in the White Mountains: As you plan for spring and summer hiking, learn how to prepare for new weather patterns that affect heat intensity, thunderstorms, streamflow, trail conditions, wildflower blooms, and more. Mount Washington Observatory research intern Frank Vazzano will share new insights collected as he endures Mount Washington’s challenging weather. Participants will learn about the Higher Summits Forecast, practical adaptations like gear choices, and opportunities to share observations that shape climate research.

By Degrees is NHPR’s climate change reporting project. The team seeks to tell stories of the people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions. By Degrees explains the science – and the historical context – of our changing climate.
Tags
Environment Climate ChangeClimate
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.