Watch the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit, presented by NHPR and NHPBS

The third annual By Degrees Climate Summit was held Friday at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

A video livestream of the summit's keynote speaker from our partner, New Hampshire PBS, is posted here.

Meet the sponsors of the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections

Dr. Jola Ajibade, an expert in environmental and human geography, is the keynote speaker.

A panel of experts will discuss “What it means to be healthy in a climate-changed world,” at 1:30 p.m. (Meet the panelists.)

After a short break, breakout sessions will follow at 2:45 p.m. Those include:



Community Building & Mutual Aid: Join Wendy Rice from Burlington, Vermont, as she shares her experiences organizing disaster response during the 2023 floods. Learn how mutual aid can be a lifeline during times of crisis and how to build networks of support in your own community. Participants will explore the principles of mutual aid, learn about successful models, and develop practical skills for organizing, sustaining, and scaling networks that meet local needs.

Participatory Science for Clean Water: Dive into the importance of protecting New England’s waterways in the face of a changing climate. Lisa Wise and Amanda McQuaid from the UNH Cooperative Extension will share how you can prepare for climate impacts and take action to protect clean water.

Trail Smarts in the White Mountains: As you plan for spring and summer hiking, learn how to prepare for new weather patterns that affect heat intensity, thunderstorms, streamflow, trail conditions, wildflower blooms, and more. Mount Washington Observatory research intern Frank Vazzano will share new insights collected as he endures Mount Washington’s challenging weather. Participants will learn about the Higher Summits Forecast, practical adaptations like gear choices, and opportunities to share observations that shape climate research.

By Degrees is NHPR’s climate change reporting project. The team seeks to tell stories of the people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions. By Degrees explains the science – and the historical context – of our changing climate.