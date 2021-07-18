-
New Hampshire State Police say a Massachusetts skier died after a collision with another skier Friday at Cannon Mountain.Ski patrollers found Jeremy…
-
A Connecticut man died after falling down a waterfall on Cannon Mountain on Saturday night.New Hampshire Fish and Game say 23-year-old Zachariah Peterson…
-
On the heels of this winter's record-breaking cold comes record-breaking warmth.Temperatures are previewing spring in New Hampshire this week, with…
-
A 29 year-old man from Massachusetts was killed in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain over the weekend, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.Late…
-
A spokesman for a New Hampshire ski area says a mechanical malfunction caused two tram cars carrying nearly 50 people to become stuck in sub-zero…
-
The Mount Sunapee Ski Resort is asking the state for permission to build new lifts and new trails. It’s a proposal that was stymied by political…
-
Among the bills to be considered by the legislature in 2013 is one that would significantly increase the value of a gift that could be accepted by…
-
The state-owned Cannon Mountain ski resort opens Friday for its 75th season, another step in the annual reawakening of the state’s ski economy.On average…
-
The Associated Press is reporting: The New Hampshire Senate has approved exploring leasing ski operations to a private vendor at thestate-owned Cannon…
-
For years the North Country’s Senator - John Gallus (R-Berlin) - has favored turning the Cannon Mountain ski area over to a private firm. But Gallus says…