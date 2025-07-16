© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Cannon Mountain tram to shut for at least two years while replacement is installed

New Hampshire Public Radio | By David Brooks - Concord Monitor
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
Cannon Mountain tram descending from the summit on Feb. 12, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
1 of 7  — Cannon Mountain Tram 2025
Cannon Mountain tram descending from the summit on Feb. 12, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Cannon Mountain Tram leaving the summit in Franconia, NH, on April 8, 2024. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
2 of 7  — Cannon Mountain Tram
Cannon Mountain Tram leaving the summit in Franconia, NH, on April 8, 2024. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Cannon Mountain Tram base
3 of 7  — Cannon Mountain Tram, Base
Cannon Mountain Tram at the base lodge in Franconia, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
View up the Cannon Mountain Tramway line in Franconia Notch State Park. (Dan Tuohy photo)
4 of 7  —  Cannon tramway Franconia NH Dan Tuohy photo
View up the Cannon Mountain Tramway line in Franconia Notch State Park. (Dan Tuohy photo)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
View from the Cannon Mountain tram on Feb. 12, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
5 of 7  — Cannon Mountain tramway 2025
View from the Cannon Mountain tram on Feb. 12, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Memorial marker for David Stelmat with the Cannon Mountain Tram base in the background. (Dan Tuohy photo)
6 of 7  — David Stelmat memorial marker at Cannon Mtn Dan Tuohy photo.JPG
Memorial marker for David Stelmat with the Cannon Mountain Tram base in the background. (Dan Tuohy photo)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Cannon Mountain Tramway during the fall foliage season.
7 of 7  — Tramway at Cannon Mountain Dan Tuohy photo 2023
Cannon Mountain Tramway during the fall foliage season.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

If you’ve always wanted to ride the aerial tram to the top of Cannon Mountain, you’d better hurry up.

The state will shut the 45-year-old system after leaf-peeping season this fall and keep it closed for at least two years while a replacement is installed.

Since 1980, the tram has carried more than nine million passengers to the 4,080-foot summit, covering a one-mile span in under seven minutes.

“She has aged gracefully, but like all legends, she deserves a dignified retirement,” said Jace Wirth, general manager of Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park. “It’s time to begin writing the next chapter.”

The current tram with its red and yellow cars, named Ketchup and Mustard, is the second aerial system to summit Cannon Mountain. The original opened in 1938 as the nation’s first aerial tram, carrying 27 people. The current system, which holds 80 people per car, replaced it in 1980.

It’s not clear at this point how much the replacement will cost. A structural analysis will determine how much, if any, of the existing towers, foundations and terminals can be used in the new system.

The work will use $27.2 million in state funds appropriated through House Bill 25 along with additional anticipated capital resources.

New Hampshire has been looking at ways to upgrade the tramway for years. In 2023, the state solicited bids, but the only one came in at $33 million and no action was taken. The current bill was based on bids of a different type: design-bid-build rather than design-build. Although the tram is thought of as a skier’s alternative to chilly chairlifts, it makes far more trips and far more income in the summer, when tens of thousands of people ride it to get a 360-degree view of four states and bits of Quebec.
NH News Cannon MountainCannon Mountain TramFranconiaFranconia Notch
David Brooks - Concord Monitor
See stories by David Brooks - Concord Monitor
