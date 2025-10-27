© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

One last ride: Cannon Mountain trams take their final trips, as passengers reminisce

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:20 AM EDT
The "Ketchup" Cannon Mountain tram pulls into the summit station.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
The "Ketchup" Cannon Mountain tram pulls into the summit station for one of its last rides, Oct. 26, 2025.

Cannon Mountain’s second-generation aerial tramcars took their final rides over the weekend. The current tramway has been operating since 1980, replacing the original one built in the 1930s.

On the packed final descent Sunday afternoon, the mustard-yellow car glided through blowing snow, carrying just about its maximum occupancy.

For most riders, the moment called for a celebration. Some sang specialized tunes like “We are Tram-ily,” cheered or took selfies.

But for Allan Girard of Littleton, the trip triggered a complicated mix of emotions. More than 45 years ago, in the summer of 1979, Girard was part of the construction crew that built the very car he was riding on now.

“I was the last person alone to ride the old car,” he said.

Allan and Kim Girard rode the final Cannon Mountain tramway Sunday.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
Allan and Kim Girard rode the final Cannon Mountain tramway Sunday.

On Sunday’s journey, he stood at the back of the car, quietly watching the mountainside roll by below. He said he was thinking about the decades the tram’s lifespan bookended, remembering children who once rode the car who returned to ride it with children of their own.

“It just makes me think back to the old days and all of the old people that I worked with,” he said. “They’re not here, but I’m sure they are.”

The third-generation tram is planned to open in two years.
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
