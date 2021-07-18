-
The Co-op wants to provide access to high-speed internet service for the 85,000 homes and businesses it serves across New Hampshire
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del martes 29 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Earlier this summer, the state of New Hampshire allocated about $14 million dollars in federal CARES Act funding to projects that would provide high speed…
-
Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative have voted by a wide margin to add rural broadband service to the utility’s mission.The vote was 88…
-
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will propose amendments to the organization’s bylaws that would enable the organization to pursue broadband…
-
Estas son las noticias de hoy, viernes 7 de agosto. Se pueden leer en nuestro guion de grabaciones a continuación --incluye anotaciones diferentes-- o…
-
At a press conference Thursday, Governor Chris Sununu announced that $16 million of federal CARES Act money will go towards rural broadband projects…
-
Many people in New Hampshire are used to slow internet, but with COVID-19, what was a challenge has become a crisis with more people needing to access…
-
Julie Dolan knows the Internet in her hometown of Sandwich is bad. She had to hop on the phone with her doctor Thursday morning because the video…
-
The New Hampshire Electric Co-op announced Thursday it’s forming a new entity that will focus on finding ways and funding to provide high speed Internet…