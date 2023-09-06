© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Grafton County gets federal money for internet expansion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Grace McFadden
Published September 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
Grafton County will receive nearly $12 million in federal funding to improve internet access. The money will go towards work on what’s called "middle mile broadband," which connects major networks to local communities.

Rural parts of New Hampshire have long struggled to get adequate internet access. The new money will go to build a 222-mile fiber optic cable in the county.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation joined federal officials Wednesday to announce further funding for broadband in the state.

“The new middle mile grants represent the latest step in our efforts to expand affordable and reliable internet access to every corner of the country, including New Hampshire,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan. “In the 21st century we know that high speed internet access isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

The money is part of a broadband grant program funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

