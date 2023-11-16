Have opinions about internet access in NH? The state wants to hear from you

New Hampshire is calling for input on the future of internet connectivity for areas with little to no service.

According to the federal government, 8% of New Hampshire's population does not have internet nor a device to access it.

But a nearly $200 million federal grant to New Hampshire could help those populations and communities gain high speed connections.

It could impact 25,000 residents of the Granite State.

With the award, New Hampshire’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs is seeking input from residents, community members and leaders of how funds could be used to improve broadband access.

Public comment will be open until Dec. 13. It must be in writing and can be emailed at: broadband@livefree.nh.gov.

Visit www.nheconomy.com for more information.