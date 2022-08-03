Brazilian community

-
Located in Nashua, the council helps people in New Hampshire and Massachusetts with immigration, healthcare, housing and more.
In a recent training, some advocates said people in this community frequently have troubling interactions with the healthcare system.
According to the New Hampshire Brazilian Council, this population is vulnerable to being victims of immigration scams and fraud.
A non-governmental organization opens its doors to those immigrants who cannot afford an immigration lawyer.
On Sunday, Brazilians will head to the polls to elect their next president. For the first time, Brazilians in New Hampshire will be able to cast their…