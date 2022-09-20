© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today and it will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Plus, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to New Orleans!
NH News

Two N.H. teenagers accused of violating state civil rights law

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
State Attorney General's office
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR

Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving racist messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday.

The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens carved the messages at John Stark Regional High School in Weare.

One of the teens is accused of writing, “Blacks stand no chance,” and, “KKK.” The other teen is accused of drawing swastikas, as well as carving a threatening message that incorporated the Black student’s name next to a racial slur, the attorney general's office said in a news release. The civil complaints allege that the damage was motivated by the student's race.

A civil rights violation allows for a maximum penalty of $5,000.

Tags
NH News Attorney GeneralNew Hampshire Attorney General
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.