2016 Governor Race

Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will officially cut ties with Waterville Valley Ski Resort on Dec. 31 – just a few days before he’s set to officially step…
No sooner had Chris Sununu slipped into the council chambers though the back door than the well-wishing began.First, there was Maj. Gen.William Reddel,…
Governor-elect Chris Sununu sat down with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley Thursday for his first interview with NHPR since last week's election.Listen to…
It was an unusually long election night on Tuesday, and while some of the results are still unknown, there were more than a few surprises as the vote…
New Hampshire Democratic gubernatorial candidate Colin Van Ostern says he's disappointed in the results of the election, but he respects the will of the…
Republican Chris Sununu has defeated Democrat Colin Van Ostern to become New Hampshire's next governor and the nation's youngest at 42.He will replace…
The failure of Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Gov. Maggie Hassan to negotiate a deal to limit spending by outside political groups guaranteed that their U.S.…
The candidates for New Hampshire governor spent the weekend crisscrossing the state, getting supporters fired up and making their final pitch to voters.In…
After suggesting that Democrats were abusing the state’s same-day voter registration rules by “busing” in out-of-state voters, Chris Sununu clarified that…
Republican Chris Sununu and Democrat Colin Van Ostern met for their final debate as gubernatorial opponents last night.And in a night full of them,…