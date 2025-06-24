© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Chris Bright is first Republican to declare candidacy in NH's 1st Congressional District

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
Chris Bright is a Republican candidate for NH's 1st Congressional District.
Chris Bright, speaking on NHPR during his 2024 run for U.S. Congress.

Republican Chris Bright has joined the 2026 race for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.

Bright, who sought this same seat last year and placed fourth in the GOP primary, is the first Republican to officially declare his candidacy for the open seat. Current 1st District Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate.

Bright lives in Derry and is a business executive who founded a crossfit gym and a facilities management company that works in EV charging. He’s also a West Point graduate and former Army paratrooper who served in Bosnia and Kosovo.

In a press release Tuesday announcing his candidacy, Bright said Congress needs more people with leadership experience.

“This country has its challenges, and I am tired of the fighting and dysfunction,” Bright said. “There is a better way, and I’m running to lead smarter and secure the future for our children and grandchildren."

Several Democrats have already declared their candidacies in the 1st District: former Portsmouth city councilor Stefany Shaheen; former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan; and Hampton Selectboard member Carleigh Beriont.

Dover State Rep. Alice Wade has meanwhile formed an exploratory committee.
NH News NH PoliticsElections 20261st Congressional District
