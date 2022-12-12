Writers on a New England Stage: Huma Abedin
Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.
NHPR is presenting a special broadcast of Writers on a New England Stage with Huma Abedin. Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy talks with Hilary Clinton's top aid and advisor about her memoir Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds.
This event was recorded live at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.
Air date: November 3, 2022.