Writers on a New England Stage: Huma Abedin

NHPR is presenting a special broadcast of Writers on a New England Stage with Huma Abedin. Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy talks with Hilary Clinton's top aid and advisor about her memoir Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds.

Monte Bohanan / The Music Hall

This event was recorded live at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Air date: November 3, 2022.

