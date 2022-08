NHPR Presents: a special broadcast of Writers on a New England Stage with Erik Larson. Host Peter Biello talks with the author of the bestselling Devil in the White City about his new book The Splendid And The Vile.

This virtual event was recorded on February 16, 2022

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Air date: Monday, July 14, 2022.