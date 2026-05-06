© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.
Station News

NHPR and the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth announce 'The Hop Sessions'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 6, 2026 at 8:22 AM EDT
Jason Moran and the Bandwagon at the Hop.
Ben DeFlorio Photography
Jason Moran and the Bandwagon at the Hop.

NHPR and the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth announce a new programming partnership bringing performances and the voices of world-class arts from the Hop stage and onto the airwaves.

The first of four episodes of The Hop Sessions: Concerts and Conversations from the Hopkins Center for the Arts launches May 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. Throughout the series select Hop artists will reflect on their creative processes and share stories behind the music.

You can listen online at NHPR.org, on your radio or by telling your smart speaker to “Play NHPR.”

Up first is jazz pianist and MacAuthur Genius Fellow Jason Moran, who performed two distinct shows during his Dartmouth residency. The first is a solo tribute to jazz legend Duke Ellington, on what would have been Ellington’s 125th birthday; for the second, Moran brings in the collective power of The Bandwagon. Featuring bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits, this is Moran at his most collaborative.

Sara Plourde

What to expect from this special series: 

“We are so thrilled to deepen our commitment to the Upper Valley through this collaboration with The Hop,” says Emily Quirk, Program Director for NHPR. “It’s a joy to bridge the gap between the stage and the radio, ensuring these incredible performances reach our statewide audiences.”

This new partnership will expand access to culturally diverse music and spoken word programming on NHPR, and showcase artists from across the world whose tours bring them to the stages of the newly renovated “Hop” in Hanover.

Each performance chosen for airing on NHPR reflects a sound-rich experience you can enjoy at home. Woven throughout the hour will be intimate conversations with the artists themselves, in interviews led by The Hop for these NHPR specials.

“At this moment in our world, in American society, in our community, we need artists,” said Michael Bodel, Director of External Affairs at the Hop. “Their music uplifts and their words reveal beautiful insights on culture and the creative process. This collaboration will amplify the powerful messages of the artists we are so proud to host at the Hop.”

This partnership leverages the Hop’s musical and curatorial expertise and access to world-class performers, with NHPR’s production and broadcast capabilities.

For more information or with any questions or feedback, please contact programming@nhpr.org.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Arts & Culture
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.