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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Sarah Borges

By Rick Ganley
Published May 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
thewordbarn.com/

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we welcome Sarah Borges, a Boston-based musician who walks a fine line between punk and country.

Borges writes about characters wrestling with low self-esteem, chasing relief in all the wrong places, and nursing the ache of lost love. It's heavy territory — but Borges navigates it with a dry, knowing wit that's irresistible.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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