Live from the Word Barn: Sarah Borges

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we welcome Sarah Borges, a Boston-based musician who walks a fine line between punk and country.

Borges writes about characters wrestling with low self-esteem, chasing relief in all the wrong places, and nursing the ache of lost love. It's heavy territory — but Borges navigates it with a dry, knowing wit that's irresistible.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.