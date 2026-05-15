Live from the Word Barn: Cole Chaney

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we welcome Kentucky native Cole Chaney. At 25, Chaney is candid about his roots, delivering a set of raw, true-to-life storytelling that feels wise beyond his years.

His sound blends the high lonesome traditions of bluegrass and country with the gritty edge of 90s grunge.