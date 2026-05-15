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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Cole Chaney

By Rick Ganley
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
thewordbarn.com

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we welcome Kentucky native Cole Chaney. At 25, Chaney is candid about his roots, delivering a set of raw, true-to-life storytelling that feels wise beyond his years.

His sound blends the high lonesome traditions of bluegrass and country with the gritty edge of 90s grunge.

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Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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