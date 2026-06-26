Police shoot man in Landaff after altercation

Police shot a man in Landaff after an altercation Thursday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said law enforcement responded to a call about an adult walking in and out of traffic in the area of Lost River Road.

During the police interaction with the man, gunshots were fired and the man was shot. He was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

No further information was released about the shooting or what led to it.

Lost River Road, also known as Route 112, runs alongside the Ammonoosuc River in Landaff, a town with just over 400 people. The area is west of Lincoln and Easton.