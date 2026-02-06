© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem

By Rick Ganley,
Patrick McNameeKing
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:51 AM EST
Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem
joanna fiona chattman/joanna fiona chattman
Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem are a New England-based quartet that bring joy and playfulness to their music. It's a whimsical blend of bluegrass, Americana and old-time music with overtones of jazz and swing.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
