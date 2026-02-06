Live from the Word Barn: Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem are a New England-based quartet that bring joy and playfulness to their music. It's a whimsical blend of bluegrass, Americana and old-time music with overtones of jazz and swing.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.