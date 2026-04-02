Live from the Word Barn: Andrea von Kampen

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Andrea von Kampen is a singer-songwriter from Nebraska’s Great Plains. With over 55 million Spotify streams, releases on Fantasy Records, and major festival appearances, she blends rich storytelling with masterful songwriting. Her latest album, Sister Moon, explores our deep connection to nature, the earth, and environmental consciousness.