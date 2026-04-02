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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Andrea von Kampen

By Rick Ganley
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
https://www.andreavonkampen.com/

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Andrea von Kampen is a singer-songwriter from Nebraska’s Great Plains. With over 55 million Spotify streams, releases on Fantasy Records, and major festival appearances, she blends rich storytelling with masterful songwriting. Her latest album, Sister Moon, explores our deep connection to nature, the earth, and environmental consciousness.

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Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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