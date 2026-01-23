Live from the Word Barn: Sally Baby's Silver Dollars

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Hear a full hour with one of New Orleans premier musical acts - Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars - with elements of early jazz, swing, New Orleans R+B, brass band, second line, soul, and more. It's a show that will put you right in the Big Easy.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.