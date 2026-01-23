© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Sally Baby's Silver Dollars

By Rick Ganley
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:31 AM EST
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars Album Cover
sallybabyssilverdollars.com
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars Album Cover

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Hear a full hour with one of New Orleans premier musical acts - Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars - with elements of early jazz, swing, New Orleans R+B, brass band, second line, soul, and more. It's a show that will put you right in the Big Easy.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

