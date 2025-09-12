Live from the Word Barn: AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Acclaimed string band AJ Lee and Blue Summit have quickly risen on the national roots music scene playing bluegrass, Americana, country, and folk with a jam-band flavor. This set was recorded in the Word Barn meadow in the summer of 2025 with a great mix of originals and uniquely-done covers.

The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire was founded to celebrate and cultivate the arts in a warm, inclusive space—adding to the region’s vibrant creative community. Now, in partnership with NHPR, The Word Barn is recording live music every week so you can experience it wherever you are—whether in your car, your kitchen, or through your headphones.

No cover. Just great music. Every week.