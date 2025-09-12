© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIN A TRIP TO MYKONOS, GREECE! SUPPORT NHPR NOW AND YOU'LL BE ENTERED INTO THIS INCREDIBLE DRAWING.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: AJ Lee & Blue Summit

By Rick Ganley
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:55 PM EDT

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Acclaimed string band AJ Lee and Blue Summit have quickly risen on the national roots music scene playing bluegrass, Americana, country, and folk with a jam-band flavor. This set was recorded in the Word Barn meadow in the summer of 2025 with a great mix of originals and uniquely-done covers.

The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire was founded to celebrate and cultivate the arts in a warm, inclusive space—adding to the region’s vibrant creative community. Now, in partnership with NHPR, The Word Barn is recording live music every week so you can experience it wherever you are—whether in your car, your kitchen, or through your headphones.
No cover. Just great music. Every week.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.