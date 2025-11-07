Live from the Word Barn: Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

With a cast of some of New Hampshire's finest pickers and players, Jake Davis and The Whiskey Stones blend bluegrass, jazz and country with a Telecaster twang and a tight rhythm section. The result is a sweet, soulful and laid-back Americana sound.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.