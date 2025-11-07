© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones

By Rick Ganley
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones' Out in the Weeds LP cover
Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones' Out in the Weeds LP cover

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

With a cast of some of New Hampshire's finest pickers and players, Jake Davis and The Whiskey Stones blend bluegrass, jazz and country with a Telecaster twang and a tight rhythm section. The result is a sweet, soulful and laid-back Americana sound.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.