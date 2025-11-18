Despite safety and liability concerns, lawmakers push to deregulate NH meat processing

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

A proposal to deregulate New Hampshire’s meat market could defy federal food safety laws and carry risks for farmers and consumers, lawmakers acknowledge. But members of the House Environment and Agriculture Committee voted to support it anyway, saying those risks are acceptable if the move helps alleviate a statewide slaughterhouse bottleneck taking a toll on smaller farms.

House Bill 396, as amended, would allow the in-state sale of certain meat, including beef, pork, sheep, and goat, that was slaughtered and processed without the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection required under federal law. Farmers, it stipulates, must sign a form acknowledging the risks and add labels to the meat they sell specifying that it was not federally inspected.

The proposal has divided stakeholders and ignited debate about how best to protect both consumers and New Hampshire’s local food system.

“This has to start somewhere, and if it has to start in New Hampshire, so be it,” said prime sponsor Rep. Barbara Comtois, a Barnstead Republican, just before the House Environment and Agriculture Committee voted, 9-3, on Nov. 12 to recommend the bill for passage in the upcoming session.

A seasonal crunch

Farmers and legislators backing the proposal characterized it as a bold approach to dealing with a shortage of USDA slaughterhouses they said is limiting New Hampshire farms.

Federal food safety laws require that meat sold commercially in the United States is inspected and approved by the USDA or a state agency working in partnership with the department. In New Hampshire, with no dedicated state program, this means that meat destined for sale must be processed at a USDA-approved facility with a federal inspector present during the slaughter.

There are four qualifying slaughterhouses across the state, in Barnstead, Conway, Goffstown, and Haverhill. Some farmers said that was not enough to meet peak demand, especially in autumn, the busiest season for meat processing.

One reason for the autumn rush on slaughterhouses is that most farms schedule calving for spring and slaughter about 16 to 18 months later. It is also common for smaller farms to cull animals in the fall to avoid overwintering a herd, sometimes because they lack the infrastructure necessary to keep the animals healthy and marketable through the season.

This is the case for Josh Pelletier, who raises cattle, swine, and poultry at Dreamers’ Farm in Litchfield. Though he hopes to someday maintain a year-round herd, he doesn’t currently have the facility to overwinter his animals, Pelletier said in an interview. This leads him to compete with other farmers to secure coveted autumn butchery appointments.

“It’s an absolute bottleneck in the fall,” he said.

Like most New Hampshire farmers, Pelletier books slots a year or more in advance. This, he said, makes it difficult to respond to fluctuations in customer demand. Paul Gareau, of Arándano Farm in Belmont, agreed.

“I made my appointment a month ago for litters that won’t be born for four to five months in the future. It’s just a little crazy, because we need farms to be growing,” he said.

Being a smaller farm raises costs and makes it even more difficult to book a slot, Pelletier said. Slaughterhouses often give preferential treatment to farmers who consistently bring in dozens of cattle, putting the interests of smaller producers, who have less business to offer, second.

A former chef, Pelletier said he would be interested in setting up a butchery on his farm if the proposal passes. He hopes others would do the same.

“I know that would bring our prices down,” he said.

Safety and reputation concerns

Critics said food safety and reputability were on the line and raised concerns about federal prosecution or other consequences for farmers defying the USDA.

“I am a bit horrified by what you’re attempting to do here,” said New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food Commissioner Shawn Jasper, expressing opposition to the bill during a work session Nov. 5. “My department is largely about consumer protection, and I think this is a huge step in the wrong direction.”

Jasper said experience had led him to believe that some form of oversight was necessary to ensure meat is processed safely. The bill, he noted, does not call for inspections or education about safe meat processing.

“If you believe that all people act in the best interest of sanitary conditions, I’d ask you to follow some of my inspectors around for a day or two,” Jasper said at the work session.

The amendment the committee ultimately voted in favor of Nov. 12 called for a slaughter area on the farm to be “maintained in sanitary condition,” though it neither defined what that would entail nor called for inspections.

Comtois said USDA facilities were not always safer, saying she knew of one New Hampshire facility that had dealt with safety violations, though she later declined to identify the facility. Other proponents, including Fremont Republican Rep. Laurence Miner, said oversight was unnecessary because a desire to protect their reputation would motivate farmers to adhere to safe practices of slaughter and meat storage.

Some farmers, including Pelletier and Gareau, echoed this. An exemption already exists for poultry, Gareau said. “Poultry is arguably more dangerous than beef and pork,” he said.

Others disagreed.

“I believe farmers are good by nature. I think most of them make a lot of good decisions, but it doesn’t mean they all do,” Scott Mason, of Northwinds Farm in Stratford, said in an interview.

Farmers are under a lot of pressure, Mason said, and must make many decisions every day that affect animal health, food safety, and their bottom line.

“It’s great to talk about knowing your farmer … but you’re not there at 10 o’clock at night, when they’ve got to make the right decision,” he said.

Assuming risk

HB 396 calls for farmers to sign a statement acknowledging that they are violating federal law and “could be subject to federal prosecution” if they intend to slaughter their own animals.

Insurers would be unlikely to protect farmers who violate federal law, Jasper said at the work session. For those who make a living selling meat, taking on liability is a serious concern, said Tim Duval, who raises beef cattle at HT Farm in Belmont with his wife Heidi Loring.

HT Farm processes more than 40 head of cattle a year. Duval said that though he favored the bill and hoped it would help smaller operations, he would not take on the risk of using a non-USDA butcher himself. The USDA takes liability for issues that arise with meat during processing, Duval said. After hiring a non-USDA butcher, he said, the farmer would be liable.

“For us, that risk is kind of high,” Duval said. “… To throw 48 of them out there a year that way, liability wise, I just can’t take that chance.”

Joyce Brady, president of the New Hampshire Farm Bureau and owner of CJEJ Farm in Stratford, said she believed the bill sought to solve a serious problem, referencing her own experience of losing an appointment she had scheduled a year in advance for Christmas meat orders when the slaughterhouse was overbooked. But the liability it would have farmers take on, she said, is unacceptable.

“Something has to change, but this is not the way to do it,” Brady said. “I am very much against putting farmers and processors at risk.”

In his Nov. 5 testimony, Jasper referred to fallout from the passage of similar legislation in Maine in 2017. That law sought to enable Maine municipalities to permit direct-to-consumer sale of certain farm products without state oversight.

But because Maine’s state government is responsible for conducting inspections in partnership with the USDA to ensure meat processing meets federal standards, the agency argued its passage would prevent enforcement of federal food safety regulations. A letter from the USDA to the state said the department would recommend federal takeover of the state’s meat processors if the problem was not solved. To avoid that outcome, lawmakers called a special session to amend the law, adding language to require continued enforcement of meat and poultry processing regulations to USDA standards.

In a Nov. 10 email, a USDA spokesperson said HB 396 as proposed “would violate the law, by failing to meet federal food safety requirements under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.” The spokesperson did not address questions about whether or how the department would take enforcement actions for such a violation.

A persistent problem

“My family’s been selling meat longer than I’ve been alive … We’ve been doing it for probably 70 years. It’s not like this is a new phenomenon, right?” Mason said.

He believes the real issue the state should seek to address is the difficulty of sustaining a slaughterhouse business — and adding more slaughterhouses, USDA or not, would not help, he said.

Mason was not compelled by complaints about wait times. Timing slaughter right is important, because as animals get larger they become less efficient at converting grain into muscle. But farming, he said, is about planning ahead, and slaughter is not the only thing a farmer must consider far in advance: from breeding animals to overseeing their pregnancy and raising a calf, a farmer can plan years in advance to slaughter an animal, he said.

“What I’m concerned with is that this is really more about a political movement, you know, less government — or, I should say, no government. And I don’t support that, and I don’t see how that’s going to help my business any,” he said.

Mason said he would support a state partnership with the USDA, like those in place in Vermont and Maine, that would increase the spots available in slaughterhouses without preempting the USDA’s authority and standards.

“God bless the New Hampshire Legislature, they’ll do anything other than come up with a dollar. That, to me, is what we’re seeing here: An attempt to say they’ve done something without really doing something. And ‘really doing something’ means you’re going to invest money in state inspection,” Mason said.

At the Nov. 5 work session, Jasper said such a state program would be expensive. But like Mason, he also questioned whether there was enough year-round demand to justify expanding the slaughterhouse market. He called on organizations like the New Hampshire Farm Bureau to see if smaller farmers could organize together to forge more reliable relationships with slaughterhouses.

At a recent New Hampshire Farm Bureau meeting, members were divided on the issue, Brady said. Ultimately, the group voted down a motion that would have the organization come out in opposition to HB 396. “However, there was no vote to support (the bill),” she added.

Brady said the New Hampshire Farm Bureau wants to see more action on the federal level to help address the issue without the need for farmers to go against federal law. One possibility is the PRIME Act, which was introduced by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie in 2019 and would pave the way for states to allow intrastate sale of non-USDA-processed meat.

The PRIME Act stalled then, but Massie and Maine Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree reintroduced it this July. HB 396 supporters, including Environment and Agriculture Chair Judy Aron, said that was promising. But the federal government had stalled on the topic for too long for New Hampshire not to go ahead and take action now, she said.

“Nothing is being done. And so we’ve got to do something as a committee, and as a Legislature, to make a statement that, hey guys, you either fix this in the industry, or you fix this in the federal government, or we have to,” Aron said Nov. 12. “As an intrastate solution, I think this is a good place to start.”

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com.