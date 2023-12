Soulful, longing, powerful, embracing — those are all adjectives that apply to Nashville singer-songwriter Maya De Vitry.

She returns to The Word Barn with her backing band for a dynamic performance in celebration of her release, "Infinite." It’s music that’s perfect for the Barn’s intimate setting.

This performance was recording live on Nov. 16, 2023. The recording engineer for this show was Aengus Anderson. The show sound engineer was Jake Davis.