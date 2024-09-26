© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Dead to the Core (Set 2)

By Rick Ganley
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:33 PM EDT
Dead to the Core is a collective of singer-songwriters and acoustic musicians celebrating the Grateful Dead
Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Click here to listen to part one of this set.

This is the second of a special two hour celebration of the legacy of the Grateful Dead with a collective of singer-songwriters and acoustic musicians called Dead to the Core. They’re brought together by their shared love and reverence for the original band, and they celebrate the music by playing the songs their own way, letting them grow and evolve in the true spirit of the Dead.

This show was recorded in the Word Barn meadow July 13, 2024.

