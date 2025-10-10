Live from the Word Barn: Cousin Curtiss

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Power-duo Cousin Curtiss brings an infectious “roots-stomp” sound to the Word Barn meadow. Their music has been described as “blues at the speed of bluegrass,” and “rock Americana with a soulful drip.”

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.