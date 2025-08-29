© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Todd Hearon

By Rick Ganley
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Todd Hearon
Todd Hearon

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Todd Hearon is an award-winning poet, songwriter and dramatist. His albums have garnered attention and accolades with lyrics compared to the likes of Townes Van Zandt. Originally from Texas and now residing in New Hampshire, he came to the meadow behind the Barn on a muggy summer night along with a full band to play some songs- including tunes from his latest album "Impossible Man."

The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
