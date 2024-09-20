Live from the Word Barn: Dead to the Core

NHPR's Live from the Word Barn airs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

This is part one of a special two hour celebration of the legacy of the Grateful Dead with a collective of singer-songwriters and acoustic musicians called Dead to the Core. They’re brought together by their shared love and reverence for the original band, and they celebrate the music by playing the songs their own way letting them grow and evolve in the true spirit of the Dead.

This show was recorded in the Word Barn meadow July 13, 2024.