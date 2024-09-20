© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Dead to the Core

By Rick Ganley
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, and Wendy Sassafras Ramsay, Jefferson Hamer
courtesy photo
Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, Wendy Sassafras Ramsay, Jefferson Hamer and Steve Roy (left to right) play together as Dead to the Core

NHPR's Live from the Word Barn airs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

This is part one of a special two hour celebration of the legacy of the Grateful Dead with a collective of singer-songwriters and acoustic musicians called Dead to the Core. They’re brought together by their shared love and reverence for the original band, and they celebrate the music by playing the songs their own way letting them grow and evolve in the true spirit of the Dead.

This show was recorded in the Word Barn meadow July 13, 2024.

Live from the Word Barn
