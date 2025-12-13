© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Time heals all wounds

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published December 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
A bandaged finger.
John Lodder
/
flickr/CC BY 2.0

Did you know that some species of worms can be cut into multiple pieces and each piece will make a new worm? Some can even make a whole new brain. Wild, right?

While not all forms of healing are quite as miraculous as this, the body’s ability to repair itself is pretty darned cool. So today, we’re answering your questions about healing. Like…

  1. Why do we pick at scabs?
  2. Why do animals lick their wounds?
  3. How does breath work affect the nervous system?
  4. What's the best outdoor activity to help heal from heartbreak?

For our next Outside/Inbox roundup, we’re looking for questions all about love! From what happens in our bodies when we fall in and out of love, to whether animals fall in love.

Send us your questions by recording yourself on a voice memo, and emailing that to us at outsidein@nhpr.org. Or you can call our hotline: 844-GO-OTTER.

Featuring Mansi Srivastava, Mona Gohara, Susan Taylor, Henk Brand, Jane Sykes, Aditi Garg, Carolina Estêvão, and Sandra Langeslag.

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide.
