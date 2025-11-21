© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Reed Foehl Returns

By Rick Ganley
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Reed Foehl
Reed Foehl

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Reed Foehl returns to the Barn stage with new music and beautiful takes on some older songs. It’s ethereal, modern folk and Americana that pays homage to tradition.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
