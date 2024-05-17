© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Fellow Pynins

By Rick Ganley
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Fellow Pynins are Dani Aubert & Ian George
Courtesy photo
 Fellow Pynins are Dani Aubert & Ian George

Featuring banjo, mandolin and acoustic guitar, Fellow Pynins is an award winning contemporary folk duo that play hauntingly beautiful originals and re-worked traditional ballads.

Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
