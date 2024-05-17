Live from the Word Barn: Fellow Pynins
Featuring banjo, mandolin and acoustic guitar, Fellow Pynins is an award winning contemporary folk duo that play hauntingly beautiful originals and re-worked traditional ballads.
Featuring banjo, mandolin and acoustic guitar, Fellow Pynins is an award winning contemporary folk duo that play hauntingly beautiful originals and re-worked traditional ballads.
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.