April showers haven't alleviated New Hampshire's drought conditions

April so far has brought plenty of showers across New Hampshire, but it hasn't been enough to alleviate the state’s long-running drought.

According to the most recent data, about 80% of the state is still experiencing drought conditions , which stretch back to summer.

Experts said it’s important to remember that conditions remaining at a standstill is not all bad.

“Every little bit helps,” said Ted Diers, who leads the water division at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

He said he’s also keeping an eye on the weather forecast, which calls for more rain over the next week.

“All of that keeps the situation sort of status quo,” he said. “What we really need is pretty significant rainfall over a number of weeks to really emerge from where we've been.”

As of right now, Diers said experts predict that the drought will last at least until June. He encouraged people to start thinking about how to use less water heading into summer, the most water intensive season.

“Especially for outdoor watering, because that is the biggest single use that occurs during the summer,” he said.

