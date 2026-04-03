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April showers haven't alleviated New Hampshire's drought conditions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published April 3, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
Potholes across New Hampshire, including this impressive one in Concord, are collecting plenty of water from the heavy spring rains. But all that wet is doing little to alleviate the state's widespread drought conditions.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Potholes across New Hampshire, including this impressive one in Concord, are collecting plenty of water from the heavy spring rains. But all that wet is doing little to alleviate the state's widespread drought conditions.

April so far has brought plenty of showers across New Hampshire, but it hasn't been enough to alleviate the state’s long-running drought.

According to the most recent data, about 80% of the state is still experiencing drought conditions, which stretch back to summer.

Experts said it’s important to remember that conditions remaining at a standstill is not all bad.

“Every little bit helps,” said Ted Diers, who leads the water division at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

He said he’s also keeping an eye on the weather forecast, which calls for more rain over the next week.

“All of that keeps the situation sort of status quo,” he said. “What we really need is pretty significant rainfall over a number of weeks to really emerge from where we've been.”

As of right now, Diers said experts predict that the drought will last at least until June. He encouraged people to start thinking about how to use less water heading into summer, the most water intensive season.

“Especially for outdoor watering, because that is the biggest single use that occurs during the summer,” he said.
NH News
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario

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