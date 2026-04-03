Spring fling: As closing time nears for NH ski areas, some look to extend season

A number of ski areas continue to spin their lifts in New Hampshire, though some are making this Easter weekend their season finale.

Above normal temperatures and rain storms in the forecast accelerated the end of the season for a few mountains. With an eye on the weather, Gunstock Mountain Resort announced it plans to end its season Saturday.

Attitash, Cranmore, and Mount Sunapee plan to close Sunday.

Waterville Valley has its closing date on April 11. Cannon Mountain, Tenney, and Wildcat have projected closing days of April 12.

Loon Mountain Resort is targeting a mid-April closing, with daily tickets available through April 19. To round out the season, it is offering extended gondola hours on select Fridays and Saturdays, said Taylor Siewierski from Loon Mountain Resort.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Tenney Mountain ski area in Plymouth, NH.

Black Mountain seeks again this spring to be the last ski area in the state to be open. It held its final day in 2025 on May 3.

Over a half dozen ski areas called it a season by the end of March. Crotched Mountain, King Pine, and Pats Peak had their closing days on March 29.

Ski area managers are celebrating a strong 2025-26 season, thanks to a series of timely snow storms and cold temps supporting early season snowmaking operations.

As of Friday, Cannon Mountain recorded just under 200 inches of snowfall, and surpassed its annual average back in February.

Skier visits are up 8 percent over last year, said Jace Wirth, general manager of Cannon Mountain. Cannon’s opening day was Nov. 22 this season.

“Definitely one of our earlier top-to-bottom openings, probably in the history of the mountain, and right now we’re working on what will be one of the longest seasons in Cannon Mountain’s history, as well,” he said.

Ski NH, which represents the state’s ski industry, won’t have its final numbers released until later this spring. Melody Nester, assistant director of the trade group, said skier visits appear to be tracking ahead of last year, including for cross country ski areas.

Bear Notch in Bartlett and Jackson XC had some cross-country skiing terrain open heading into the weekend, according to their trail reports. Whether alpine or nordic, skiers and riders are encouraged to check snow reports ahead of any mountain visits, as spring conditions can change quickly.