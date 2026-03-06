Live from the Word Barn: Jake Swamp & the Pine

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Jake Swamp and the Pine are an award winning Boston-based band that aims to bring the feeling of a campfire party to the stage, blending folk-rock with a modern country flavor.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.