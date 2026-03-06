© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Jake Swamp & the Pine

By Rick Ganley
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:12 PM EST
Jake Swamp & the Pine
Jake Swamp & the Pine

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Jake Swamp and the Pine are an award winning Boston-based band that aims to bring the feeling of a campfire party to the stage, blending folk-rock with a modern country flavor.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
