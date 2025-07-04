© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Melissa Carper

By Rick Ganley
Published July 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Melissa Carper
courtesy photo
Melissa Carper

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Rolling Stone calls Melissa Carper's music a throwback and countrypolitan. With incredible wit and soul, she brings honkeytonk, country and western swing to the Word Barn stage. The singer, songwriter and upright bass player is joined in this set by Katie Shore on fiddle and Greg Harkins on guitar. The trio blends voices for incredible, lush harmonies.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
