Live from the Word Barn: Melissa Carper

Rolling Stone calls Melissa Carper's music a throwback and countrypolitan. With incredible wit and soul, she brings honkeytonk, country and western swing to the Word Barn stage. The singer, songwriter and upright bass player is joined in this set by Katie Shore on fiddle and Greg Harkins on guitar. The trio blends voices for incredible, lush harmonies.

