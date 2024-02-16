© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Session Americana

By Rick Ganley
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Session Americana and Eleanor Buckland
1 of 2  — Session Americana with Eleanor Buckland.jpg
Session Americana and Eleanor Buckland
Session Americana plays at Orchard Chapel in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire on Dec. 12, 2023.
2 of 2  — Session Americana at Orchard Chapel.jpg
Session Americana plays at Orchard Chapel in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire on Dec. 12, 2023.
Ben Anderson

Featuring a cast of top-shelf players, Session Americana came to play at the Orchard Chapel in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire in December 2023 as part of a series for The Word Barn. Featuring guest Eleanor Buckland, this show has beautiful songs of love and loss, as well as some originals about beer and infrastructure.

Live from the Word Barn
