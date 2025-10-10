Portsmouth Music Hall cancels abortion provider’s fundraiser, citing security concerns

The Music Hall in Portsmouth has canceled a fundraiser for a Seacoast-based abortion provider, just six days before it was scheduled to occur, citing security concerns over a planned protest.

The Lovering Center, which provides a range of sexual and reproductive health services, was planning to show a documentary about abortion at its event. Sandi Denoncour, Lovering’s executive director, said they learned of plans for a small anti-abortion protest and notified the Music Hall.

“Within hours of that communication, we were notified that our contract had been canceled,” Denoncour said. “Unfortunately, this reaction gives undue power to those seeking to intimidate and silence care. We're disappointed that fear of protest was allowed to override open conversation.”

Tina Sawtelle, president and CEO of the Music Hall, said in a statement to NHPR that the theater’s decision to not host the event “was based solely on safety considerations and should not be interpreted as a political statement.”

But Tanna Clews, who leads the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, said the decision was wrong.

“Canceling an event for a documentary about abortion is not neutral, and it's a political decision that is clearly anti-abortion,” Clews said.

She said she spoke with Sawtelle earlier this week following the decision; she said Sawtelle discussed an increased fear of violence following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last month.

Sawtelle referred to that atmosphere in her statement to NHPR: “Related to the Lovering Health rental decision, the reality is that today’s public environment is unpredictable. Acts of violence and unrest have created new and serious safety challenges for cultural organizations nationwide.”

Sawtelle said that the Music Hall staff concluded it did not have the ability to safely host the event.

The Lovering Center did end up finding a new venue for the fundraiser, Denoncour said.

“We've been receiving an outpouring of support from across the region,” Denoncour said. “People are frustrated, but they're also motivated to show up and stand together.”

Portsmouth police did not respond to a request for comment on their knowledge of any protests planned at the Music Hall.

(Editor's note: The Music Hall is an NHPR underwriter. But like all underwriters, they have no input into how we cover the news.)

