Live from the Word Barn: Undercover (again)

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

We go undercover once again with some of the best cover songs as heard on the show: Tunes by Blondie, Neil Young and many more (even a little Gershwin) as performed by artists on the Word Barn stage.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.